One who feels for India will hoist tricolour, says Uttarakhand BJP chief

Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt on Friday said his demand for photos of houses which have not hoisted the national flag was only meant for party workers and not for the general public.

Under attack from opposition parties for making such a demand, he said anyone who has true feelings for the country will not hesitate to hoist the tricolour on their houses to celebrate 75 years of the country’s Independence.

Clarifying that his remark was only in the context of party workers, Bhatt said, “My statement was meant for party workers only as I want each one of them to respond to the prime minister’s call.” “It is my firm belief that whoever feels for this country will not hesitate in hoisting the tricolour on their houses,” Bhatt told PTI “Our freedom fighters went to the gallows holding the tricolour high. I want every home across the country to hoist the tricolour in response to the Prime Minister’s call to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” he added.

Bhatt also reiterated his statement made in Haldwani recently that the country will not trust those who do not hoist the tricolour on their houses on the occasion.

“It is only natural. After all, why should any Indian have problems in hoisting the tricolour on their houses to celebrate the occasion?” Bhatt said.

He accused the Congress of politicising the issue unnecessarily.

The principal opposition party in the state had said many people may not hoist the tricolour at their homes if they cannot afford to buy one.

In response to this, Bhatt said, “The national flag is being distributed by the government among people through different mediums. The party is also helping in the exercise.” “The Congress’ argument that people don’t have the money to buy the flag has no meaning,” he added.

Meanwhile, welcoming the Congress’ 'Tiranga Yatra', the BJP leader said anything that celebrates India’s great struggle for freedom deserves to be appreciated.

