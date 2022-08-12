Former president Kovind meets Vice President Dhankhar

Former president Ram Nath Kovind and his family members on Friday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

The Kovind family, including the former president's wife Savita Kovind, reached Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas to meet the Dhankhars.

Kovind's term as the president ended on July 24. Dhankhar took over as the vice president on Thursday.

