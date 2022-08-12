Left Menu

Urged Aamir Khan to postpone Assam visit, didn’t want focus to shift from I-Day gala: CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-08-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 16:37 IST
Urged Aamir Khan to postpone Assam visit, didn’t want focus to shift from I-Day gala: CM
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has postponed his proposed visit to Assam till after Independence Day celebrations at his request.

Sarma asked the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star to push back his visit so that the "focus" does not get diverted from Independence Day gala.

"Aamir Khan wanted to come here and had spoken to me about it. But to ensure that the focus of Independence Day doesn't get diverted, I urged him to come after August 15," Sarma told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

"We don't want the focus to shift from the Tiranga on Independence Day," he added.

Sarma said that he is regularly is touch with Khan over phone and the actor will visit the state "whenever I (Sarma) ask him".

"We will fix the date later," the chief minister added.

The actor had donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in June this year when the state was reeling under devastating floods.

Often called Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist', Khan had last visited the state nearly 10 years ago and had stayed in Tezpur in the northern part.

His latest movie, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', released on August 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022