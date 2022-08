U.S. accuses Paraguay VP, associate for involvement in 'significant corruption'

The United States on Friday designated Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez and Yacyreta Bi-National Entity Legal Counsel Juan Carlos Duarte for involvement in "significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The designation is the latest U.S. accusation against Paraguayan figures. In July, United States also accused former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes of "significant corruption" and of obstructing a cross-border criminal investigation.

