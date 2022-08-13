Attack on Salman Rushdie a strike on freedom of expression, Canada's Trudeau says
Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 21:58 IST
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that the attack on author Salman Rushdie is a strike on the freedom of expression.
"No one should be threatened or harmed on the basis of what they have written. I'm wishing him a speedy recovery," Trudeau said in a tweet.
