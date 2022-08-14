Left Menu

Delhi has become city of tricolours, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Independence Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that national flags have been installed in the national capital at 500 places because of which the city has become a city of tricolours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 21:58 IST
Delhi has become city of tricolours, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Independence Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that national flags have been installed in the national capital at 500 places because of which the city has become a city of tricolours. While attending the 'Har Haath Tiranga' programme on the eve of independence day, Arvind Kejriwal in his speech said, "The whole country is immersed in patriotism at this time. This is the time to remember the freedom fighters whose sacrifice gave us freedom. We have installed 500 tricolors in Delhi. The highest tricolour in the entire country is in Delhi."

"I would especially like to mention two freedom fighters, one Ambedkar, who fought their whole life, came out of a poor family, fought for freedom and fought for the rights of the downtrodden poor. He did two doctorates and gave the world's best constitution. The kind of India we are seeing today, equal rights, fundamental rights, is because of him. There was a Bhagat Singh, at the age of 23 someone is doing engineering, and someone is looking for a girlfriend, but at the age of 23, he sacrificed for the country," he added. "We have planted 500 tricolours all over Delhi. Delhi has become the city of tricolours today, the highest number of tricolours are here in the country. Coming here today, I saw nine tricolours out of them. That was our aim. We forget the country in everyday life. But Delhi will not let you forget," he further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

