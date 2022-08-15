Left Menu

Rajasthan CM hoists national flag at his residence

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 09:06 IST
Rajasthan CM hoists national flag at his residence
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag at his residence here on Independence Day.

He also greeted people on the country's 76th Independence Day.

Gehlot also hoisted the tricolour at his Congress party office.

The chief minister will attend Independence Day function at the SMS Stadium at 9.05 am. Before reaching there, he will pay tribute to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022