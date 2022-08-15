Rajasthan CM hoists national flag at his residence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag at his residence here on Independence Day.

He also greeted people on the country's 76th Independence Day.

Gehlot also hoisted the tricolour at his Congress party office.

The chief minister will attend Independence Day function at the SMS Stadium at 9.05 am. Before reaching there, he will pay tribute to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

