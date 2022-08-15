Rahul Gandhi greets people on 75th anniversary of Independence
Jai Hind, Gandhi tweeted.On its official Twitter handle, the Congress said, Let us enter the 76th year of Independence with new energy and positive thinking and take the country forward on the path of development. Jai Hind. At midnight, the party tweeted, 75 years ago, this day, at the stroke of midnight, India made a tryst with destiny.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
Sharing a quote from the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, he also posted a montage of pictures highlighting India's rich cultural tradition. '''To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal, and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service.' Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind,'' Gandhi tweeted.
On its official Twitter handle, Congress said, ''Let us enter the 76th year of Independence with new energy and positive thinking and take the country forward on the path of development. Jai Hind.'' At midnight, the party tweeted, ''75 years ago, this day, at the stroke of midnight, India made a tryst with destiny. A pact where all forces kneeled down before the valor of our forefathers, and gave us the freedom we enjoy today.''
