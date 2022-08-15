Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for his attack
Salman Rushdie, an acclaimed author who was stabbed repeatedly at a public appearance in New York state on Friday, and his supporters are to blame for the attack, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a press briefing on Monday.
Freedom of speech does not justify Rushdie's insults upon religion in his writing, Kanaani said.
Iran has no other information about Rushdie's assailant except what has appeared in the media, he added.
