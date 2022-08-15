Left Menu

76th Independence Day: L K Advani unfurls national flag at his residence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 14:30 IST
Senior BJP leader LK Advani (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani on Monday unfurled the national flag at his residence here to mark the 76th Independence Day.

His daughter Pratibha Advani and son Jayant Advani were present along with others on the occasion.

"Shri L K Advani ji hoisted the national flag on 76th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) at his residence," the veteran BJP leader's office said in a statement.

Advani, 94, who was one of the co-founders of the BJP and who also served as the Union Home Minister during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime, has been unfurling the national flag at his residence on Independence Day for the last several decades, except when he had been away.

