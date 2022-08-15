Uttarakhand CM hoists tricolour at Parade Ground on I-Day

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag at the historic Parade Ground here on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on Monday.Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new sense of determination and dedication has awakened in India. Our country has become more organised, stronger and safer than ever before.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag at the historic Parade Ground here on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on Monday.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new sense of determination and dedication has awakened in India. Our country has become more organised, stronger and safer than ever before. The tricolour waving from house to house on 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is giving the message of 'Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat','' he said.

We are entering the golden age of India's independence in which the foundation for the country's development has been laid. New India is being built along with Sanatan culture under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the CM said.

He praised PM Modi's leadership, saying it resolved many problems of history, from the construction of lord Ram temple in Ayodhya to abrogation of Article 370 and criminalisation of triple talaq.

Dhami also paid tributes to the freedom fighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

