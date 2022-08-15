Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour across Telangana

The country's 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across Telangana on Monday with common people, besides political parties and other organisations, enthusiastically hoisting the national flag at their homes.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the National Flag at the historic Golconda fort here.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in Independence Day celebrations at Devaruppala village in Jangaon district during his ongoing 'padayatra'.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the tricolour at different places in the city.

Former CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy took part in the celebrations at the party office here, while state Congress Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud unfurled the tricolour at Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters. Other Working Presidents, including former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin and Anjan Kumar Yadav, were also present, a party release said.

TDP's Telangana unit president Bakkani Narasimhulu hoisted the National Flag at NTR Bhavan here.

CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram attended the Independence Day event at his party office.

Meanwhile, common people hoisted the tricolour on their homes, including apartments, in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana and celebrated the event with fervour. In a tragic incident, two persons were electrocuted and another suffered injuries when they were trying to erect a flagpole to hoist the National Flag at a village in neighbouring Sangareddy district.

The flagpole came in contact with an electricity line leading to the tragedy, police said.

