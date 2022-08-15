Left Menu

Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour across Telangana

Other Working Presidents, including former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin and Anjan Kumar Yadav, were also present, a party release said.TDPs Telangana unit president Bakkani Narasimhulu hoisted the National Flag at NTR Bhavan here.CPIM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram attended the Independence Day event at his party office.Meanwhile, common people hoisted the tricolour on their homes, including apartments, in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana and celebrated the event with fervour.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 19:23 IST
Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour across Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

The country's 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across Telangana on Monday with common people, besides political parties and other organisations, enthusiastically hoisting the national flag at their homes.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the National Flag at the historic Golconda fort here.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in Independence Day celebrations at Devaruppala village in Jangaon district during his ongoing 'padayatra'.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the tricolour at different places in the city.

Former CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy took part in the celebrations at the party office here, while state Congress Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud unfurled the tricolour at Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters. Other Working Presidents, including former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin and Anjan Kumar Yadav, were also present, a party release said.

TDP's Telangana unit president Bakkani Narasimhulu hoisted the National Flag at NTR Bhavan here.

CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram attended the Independence Day event at his party office.

Meanwhile, common people hoisted the tricolour on their homes, including apartments, in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana and celebrated the event with fervour. In a tragic incident, two persons were electrocuted and another suffered injuries when they were trying to erect a flagpole to hoist the National Flag at a village in neighbouring Sangareddy district.

The flagpole came in contact with an electricity line leading to the tragedy, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022