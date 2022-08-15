Chhattisgarh Cong's 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' concludes on Independence Day
The 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' of Chhattisgarh Congress concluded on Independence Day on Monday after passing through all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state since August 9, a party leader said.
At the culmination event in Gandhi Maidan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and accused it of misleading and dividing people.
He said Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah were responsible for Partition.
He asked the state Congress to hold a foot march on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
The Congress' Chhattisgarh in charge PL Punia said the BJP never respected the Tricolour but was now organising 'Tiranga' yatras.
