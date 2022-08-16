Left Menu

Kejriwal to visit Kutch today, attend town hall meet ahead of Gujarat polls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-08-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 08:38 IST
Kejriwal to visit Kutch today, attend town hall meet ahead of Gujarat polls
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a one-day Gujarat visit on Tuesday and will attend a town hall meeting at Bhuj in Kutch district, a party leader said.

This will be the fourth visit of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener this month to Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year.

''Kejriwal will address a press conference and town hall programme in Bhuj. He will make some important announcements for the people of the state. He will also hold a meeting with party leaders regarding the forthcoming polls,'' AAP Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said in a video message on Monday.

On August 1, Kejriwal addressed a huge gathering at Veraval in Gir Somnath district and offered prayers at a temple in Rajkot.

He had also promised to provide Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance and said 10 lakh jobs would be created in five years if the AAP came to power in the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

On August 6 and 7, he visited Jamnagar and Bodeli in tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district.

Apart from sops for the business community, he had promised that if his party won in the state, it would implement the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution for the protection and uplift of tribals and the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA).

On August 10, Kejriwal visited Ahmedabad and promised an aid of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman in the state as inflation relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022