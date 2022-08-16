PM Modi extends greetings on Parsi New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the Parsi New Year.
''Greetings on Parsi New Year. May the coming year be filled with joy, prosperity and good health. Navroz Mubarak!'' Modi tweeted.
