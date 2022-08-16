Left Menu

Kenya's election commissioners stand by their disavowal of presidential vote

The dramatic events of Monday have raised fears of violence like that seen after past disputed polls. In 2017, more than 100 people were killed after the Supreme Court overturned the result citing anomalies in the voting process.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BaloziYatani)
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Four of Kenya's seven election commissioners said on Tuesday they stood by their decision a day earlier to disown the result of the Aug. 9 presidential election, saying the final tallying process had been "opaque". Speaking for the group, electoral commission deputy chairperson Juliana Cherera said the results that gave current deputy president William Ruto a wafer-thin victory over Raila Odinga were erroneously aggregated.

She said the elections had been conducted in a proper manner. Electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto the winner on Monday with 50.49% of the vote against Odinga's 48.5%. Minutes earlier, his deputy Cherera had told media at a separate location that she and three other commissioners disowned the results.

Veteran opposition leader Odinga has yet to comment after losing his fifth bid for the presidency. The dramatic events of Monday have raised fears of violence like that seen after past disputed polls.

In 2017, more than 100 people were killed after the Supreme Court overturned the result citing anomalies in the voting process. A decade earlier, more than 1,200 people were killed in widespread violence after the 2007 presidential vote. With memories still fresh of post-election bloodshed in usually stable Kenya following elections in 2007 and 2017, Odinga has faced calls from home and abroad to commit to resolving any concerns over the election outcome in the courts.

