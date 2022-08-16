Cong removes Pawan Kajal as Himachal party unit working president; appoints Chander Kumar

The Congress has removed Pawan Kajal as working president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and appointed Chander Kumar in his place.

''Congress President has removed Shri Pawan Kajal, MLA from his current position as Working President, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and approved appointment of Shri Chander Kumar as new Working President, with immediate effect,'' an office communication from the party said. The Congress is striving to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and wrest power in the hill state where assembly elections are due in the next few months. PTI SKC SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)