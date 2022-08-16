Left Menu

Cong removes Pawan Kajal as Himachal party unit working president; appoints Chander Kumar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:34 IST
Cong removes Pawan Kajal as Himachal party unit working president; appoints Chander Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has removed Pawan Kajal as working president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and appointed Chander Kumar in his place.

''Congress President has removed Shri Pawan Kajal, MLA from his current position as Working President, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and approved appointment of Shri Chander Kumar as new Working President, with immediate effect,'' an office communication from the party said. The Congress is striving to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and wrest power in the hill state where assembly elections are due in the next few months. PTI SKC SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022