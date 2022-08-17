DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Technology, Innovation and Financial Services" before the VenCent Fintech Conference, in Little Rock, Ark. - 1330 GMT RUSSELLVILLE, Arkansas - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "COVID-19 and the Role of Women in the U.S. Economy" before the Arkansas Women's Commission Meeting, in Russellville, Ark. - 1820 GMT WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 26-27, 2022 - 1800 GMT. WELLINGTON – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference – 0200 GMT. THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 BONN, Germany - Presentation by Executive board member of the European Central Bank, Isabel Schnabel, at the IHK reception in Bonn, Germany – 1715 GMT. ARENDAL, Norway - Director of Monetary Policy of Norges Bank Ole Christian Bech-Moen participates in a debate on the topic "Should the interest rate be raised to curb inflation?" – 0930 GMT INDEPENDENCE, MO., United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks in person on the economic outlook before the Fairfax Industrial Association of Kansas City, Kansas, in Independence, Mo. - 1720 GMT BOGOTA - Colombian economic officials, including finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, other ministers and perhaps President Gustao Petro will speak at a banking conference in the city of Cartagena. ARENDAL, Norway - Ida Wolden Bache Governor of the Central Bank of Norway gives a lecture on the economic outlook in Arendalsuka – 1100 GMT. ARENDAL, Norway - Ida Wolden Bache Governor of the Central Bank of Norway and CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management Nicolai Tangen talk about the outlook for the global economy and their cooperation – 1415 GMT. MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in Q&A session at Young Presidents Organization Gold Twin Cities Chapter luncheon. - 1745 GMT OSLO – The Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 OCEAN CITY, Maryland - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the economy before the Maryland Association of Counties 2022 Summer Conference - 1300 GMT. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta takes part in a panel discussion at the Annual Congress of the European Economic Association at the Bocconi University – 1100 GMT MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a Q&A session at a gathering of the Wharton Minnesota Alumni Club - 2300 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August. - 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24 STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor Martin Floden at Riksbank speaks at DNB bank about Swedish and international monetary policy – 1000 GMT. THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 TOKYO - BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura to deliver speech, hold news conference - 0130 GMT. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank organises a seminar where Deputy Governor Anna Breman will begin by talking about the differences in the Swedish economy then and now – 0630 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic makes remarks and participates in a moderated conversation at Georgia Fintech Academy - 2230 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic makes a presentation to the undergraduate finance class at Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business - 1930 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the Money, Macro and Finance Society conference at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 GLEN ELLYN, Ill. United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the College of DuPage Economic Forum - 1600 GMT. FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 CHICAGO, United States - (VIA VIDEO) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before the "Exploring Career Pathways in Economics and Related Fields Conference" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago - 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON D.C. - The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 DUBLIN - Ireland's central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks at Dublin Chamber of Commerce event – 1700 GMT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 LONDON – The Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

DUBLIN - ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks at annual Dublin Economics Workshop conference (to Sep. 17). MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 4 – 0700 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the Money, Macro and Finance Society conference at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, United States - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for September. - 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. September 2022 Monetary policy report will be published – 0730 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (To Sep 21). WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ZURICH – The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) monetary policy assessment – 0730 GMT. FRANKFURT – The General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. OSLO – The Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of monetary policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 TOKYO – The Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on July 20 and 21 – 2350 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 CLEVELAND - The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland co-hosts hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2022". Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates. (To Sept. 30) STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams give opening and closing remarks before hybrid Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 TOKYO – The Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting – 2350 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 WELLINGTON – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 LONDON - The Bank of England publishes a summary of the latest meeting of its Financial Policy Summary Committee. WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meet - 1800 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21) WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 ** OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

