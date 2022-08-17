Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot to begin his two-day Gujarat visit from today

So instead of three days, Gehlot, the Congress senior observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections, will be in the state for two days and land at Vadodara on Wednesday to hold meetings with leaders of the partys central zone to review their preparedness for the polls due by the year-end, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi has said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is scheduled to begin his two-day Gujarat visit from Wednesday to review the Congress's preparedness for the state Assembly polls due later this year, a party office-bearer has said. Gehlot was supposed to start his three-day Gujarat visit from Tuesday, but he could not arrive in Surat city due to bad weather conditions, he said. So instead of three days, Gehlot, the Congress' senior observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections, will be in the state for two days and land at Vadodara on Wednesday to hold meetings with leaders of the party's central zone to review their preparedness for the polls due by the year-end, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi has said. Later in the day, he will reach Ahmedabad for the north zone meeting. On August 18, he will hold a press conference before going back. South and Saurashtra zone meetings will be planned soon, he said. The Congress had on July 12 appointed Gehlot as a senior observer for the Gujarat elections.

During the 2017 Assembly polls, Gehlot was the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Gujarat, a post currently held by Rajasthan MLA Raghu Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

