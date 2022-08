Kenya's Ruto says expectations are huge, no time to waste

Kenya's president-elect William Ruto said public expectations were huge and there was no time to waste, after meeting on Wednesday with elected officials from his alliance.

Although his opponent Raila Odinga has said he will challenge the results of the Aug. 9 presidential election, Ruto said he was forging ahead with creating an administration. He said no part of the country would be excluded, regardless of political or ethnic affiliations. "I really want us to know that the expectations of the people of Kenya are huge. We don't have the luxury of wasting time," Ruto, who is currently deputy president, said after the meeting held at his official residence.

Ruto was declared president-elect on Monday by Kenya's election commission chairman after a closely fought race to lead East Africa's richest country, but four of the seven election commissioners have challenged the results. Rival candidate and veteran opposition leader Odinga has stated he will contest the decision in court, calling it a "travesty".

"If there will be court processes, we will engage because we adhere to the rule of law," Ruto said without directly addressing Odinga's plan to challenge his victory.

