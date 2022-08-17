Bilkis case: Women will not feel safe by PM Modi's empty words on empowerment, says Cong MP

Women will not feel safe by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''empty words'' on their empowerment, senior Congress leader Amee Yagnik said on Wednesday targetting the Gujarat government over the premature release of 11 life-term convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case.

All the 11 convicts serving a life sentence for the post-Godhra Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder of seven members of her family walked out of Godhra sub-jail on Monday after the state government allowed their release under its remission policy.

''The release of the convicts serving a life sentence for raping a woman and killing seven members of her family in PM Modi's home state shows how diametrically opposite the prime minister's words and deeds are,'' alleged Yagnik, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

''Women will never feel safe with such empty words on their empowerment. Until a woman feels safe, she cannot progress. First and foremost, a woman needs safety, justice, and a promise from the government that it has foolproof plans in place,'' Yagnik told reporters. She questioned whether the Centre has such concrete plans to achieve women's empowerment and dignity whereas the prime minister used ''empty words'' from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.

''On the one hand there are talks of women empowerment, and on the other hand, this happens (the release of convicts in gang rape and murder case). It shows the difference between the PM's words and deeds,'' she said.

Yagnik alleged the way the 11 convicts were released and received with garlands and sweets shows that the prime minister believes only in talking and doing nothing about women's empowerment and dignity.

Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Congress president Jenny Thummar said the state government should have decided against releasing the 11 convicts though the Supreme Court had directed it to consider their release.

''Not a single woman feels safe in Gujarat and the government's claims have proved to be false. There is a huge difference between what BJP says and does. Women's situation in Gujarat has not changed. Women continue to feel unsafe as per the state government's data,'' she claimed.

Thummar said a total of 3,796 cases of rape, 61 cases of gang rape, and 8,028 crimes related to atrocities against women were registered in two years in Gujarat as per the data shared in the state Legislative Assembly.

In his Independence Day address, PM Modi urged people to take a pledge not to do anything that lowers the dignity of women, adding that a mentality to insult them in speeches and behaviour has crept in.

PM Modi said respect for women is an important pillar of India's growth and stressed the need to extend support to 'Nari Shakti.' PTI KA PD NSK NSK

