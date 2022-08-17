Left Menu

'When you pose challenge to higher ups, BJP downsizes you': NCP on Gadkari's ouster from key panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:50 IST
'When you pose challenge to higher ups, BJP downsizes you': NCP on Gadkari's ouster from key panel
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party Wednesday took a dig at the BJP over Union minister Nitin Gadkari's ouster from its parliamentary board, saying the party removed him from the panel due to his rising stature as an ''astute politician''.

''When your calibre and capabilities grow and you pose a challenge to the higher ups the BJP downsizes you. The tainted get upgraded…,'' NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto said on Twitter.

Gadkari, an outspoken leader who enjoys good relations with leaders across the political spectrum, was dropped along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the BJP Parliamentary Board.

''Nitin Gadkari ji not included in BJP's Parliamentary Board shows that his stature as an astute politician has grown leaps and bounds,'' Crasto said on Twitter.

The exclusion of the two leaders from the BJP's top decision making body was seen as an indication of their diminishing political stock.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, perceived as Gadkari's rivals, was included in the BJP Central Election Committee.

Last month, Gadkari had said he sometimes felt like quitting politics as there is more to life.

He also lamented that politics, nowadays, was more about staying in power than being a vehicle for social change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022