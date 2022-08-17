Vice President visits site of new Parliament building

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:59 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday visited the site of the new Parliament building along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

The vice president is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha member Piyush Goyal was also present, the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet.

The government had recently told Lok Sabha that 70 per cent of the physical work on the new Parliament building is over and is targeted to be completed in November, 2022.

The building is part of the Central Vista project. Government officials have said that Parliament's Winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building. The new parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

