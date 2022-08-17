Arvind Kejriwal calls on Vice President Dhankhar
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday.
The vice president secretariat shared pictures of the meeting.
''Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal called on Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' the VP Secretariat tweeted.
The Delhi chief minister too tweeted about his meeting with the vice president.
''Called on Hon'ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. Congratulated him on assuming office as the 14th Vice President of India,'' he said in a tweet.
Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11.
