Women's equal participation needed for India to become 'vishwa guru': Bhagwat

Lauding the Indian family system, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said respect and empowerment of women should begin at home and they should be given their rightful place in the society.

He said women are regarded as 'jagat janani' (mother of the universe), but in their homes they are treated as ''slaves''.

The RSS leader was speaking at the release of a book titled 'Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Charitra Kosh Pratham Khand (first volume) in Nagpur.

Bhagwat underlined the importance of women in realizing the vision of India once again becoming a 'vishwa guru' or world leader.

''If we want to build a vishwa guru Bharat then just men's participation was not enough. Equal participation of women was also required and for this a systematic change should come in the 50 per cent population (consisting of women) in the country,'' he said.

The RSS chief said to make a general statement on the condition of Indian women was very difficult. ''Everybody has a different situation and background as well as different problems and solutions for these problems,'' he said.

Bhagwat said since ancient times there had never been any argument on who is superior between man and woman as both are equal and have to stay together.

He said those in the world who criticize values, marriage, freedom of women and family are today researching the Indian family system. ''What we have been saying for thousands of years (about virtues of Indian family system), they talking about it now,'' the RSS leader said.

Bhagwat said its time to ponder whether or not women are being given their rightful place in their homes.

''On one hand we regard them as jagat janani, but on the other we treat them as slaves at home. We need to give good environment to women,'' the RSS leader said, adding females should be enlightened, empowered and educated, and this process should start from home.

