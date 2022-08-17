BJP a party with difference unlike others working for their own "Pariwar": K Laxman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for including him in the BJP parliamentary board and as election committee member and said that BJP is a party with a difference unlike others working for their own "Pariwar". K Laxman said, "With the blessings of PM Modi and Party president JP Nadda, the post given to me as the parliamentary board member and election committee member, I am very thankful to everyone. I have been working in the party for the past four decades as a Nationalist; this is the message to all the Karyakartas that I have been in the party since the student leader time, till now. I didn't join the party so that I will become the MP or MLA; rather, I was a nationalist who put the interests of the country before his or her own."

He further said that BJP is the unique party as other parties work for their own families or seek financial benefit. The message spread during the 75 years of freedom was that there would be no tolerance for "Pariwarwad" or corruption. "As a BJP leader, I would attempt to build a government in South and Telangana, and many even want me to do so because they want to get rid of the corrupt and Pariwarwad parties. Only the BJP can bring about change, and in Munugode they will triumph and hand over power to Modi," he added.

Earlier, in a major organizational revamp, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been dropped from the BJP's reconstituted Parliamentary board, the party's apex decision-making body. BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday announced that the reconstituted Parliamentary Board filled in all the vacancies that were created after the demise of senior leaders Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and also after Venkaiah Naidu took over as the Vice President of India.

Nitin Gadkari's exclusion from the Parliamentary board, which takes important decisions on behalf of the national executive of the party, including on chief ministers and state chiefs, has come as a surprise as he is a former BJP chief and the party has so far not removed its ex-presidents from the decision making process. The Union Road and Transport Minister has also been dropped from the party's Central Election Committee. (ANI)

