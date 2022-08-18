Left Menu

"JD(U) will merge with RJD", claims RCP Singh, slams Nitish Kumar over switching alliances

Former JD(U) leader RCP Singh on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for repeatedly changing alliances and claimed that Janata Dal (United) will merge with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal in near future, adding that the youth of Bihar needs to come together to free the State from the mismatched alliance of both the parties.

ANI | Chapra (Bihar) | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:18 IST
"JD(U) will merge with RJD", claims RCP Singh, slams Nitish Kumar over switching alliances
Former JD(U) leader RCP Singh (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former JD(U) leader RCP Singh on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for repeatedly changing alliances and claimed that Janata Dal (United) will merge with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal in near future, adding that the youth of Bihar needs to come together to free the State from the mismatched alliance of both the parties. "How many more times will he (Nitish Kumar) switch sides? He has already done that four times - in 1994, 2013, 2017 and 2022," Singh said.

"It's certain. What option do they have?..," he added when asked if JD(U) will merge with the RJD. "It is certain that JD(U) will merge with RJD. It is the need of the hour that the youth of Bihar comes together to free the state from the mismatched alliance of both the parties and to save Bihar from destruction,' he added.

"The countdown of the end of JD(U) has begun with my exit from the party. Under Nitish Kumar, the party has sat in the lap of the RJD,' he added. Singh, who quit the JD(U) earlier this month, said that he will travel across Bihar and take the decision if he would join hands with the BJP.

"Right now I am on the road. Workers have called me. I will travel across Bihar, and a decision will be taken after discussions with workers," the former JD(U) leader said. Earlier, Nitish Kumar had criticised former union minister RCP Singh who recently quit Janata Dal (United) and said he "messed up" a lot though the party gave him responsible positions.

"Unhone Bahaut gadbad kiya (he messed up a lot). Who knew him before? I catapulted him to new heights. I gave him my place as party chief in 2020. Important responsibilities were given. We gave him a lot of respect. When he became a minister at the Centre, we asked him to quit the party chief post and gave it to Lalan ji. He has hurt the sentiments of people in the party by his statements," Kumar told to reporters here. JD (U) had issued a show-cause notice to RCP Singh over him and his family "amassing vast immovable property from 2013 to 2022" and "many discrepancies" have come to light.

Kumar, who resigned as Chief Minister leaving the BJP-led NDA earlier this month and again forged ties with RJD, said that he conveyed that there should be four ministers from JD-U in the central government but that demand was not met. "How many people from Bihar did they (BJP) make a Minister at Centre? I told them to make our people ministers too. I asked for four ministers from our party. They did not give," Kumar said.

Asked about the reason for breaking the alliance with BJP, Nitish Kumar took potshots at the party's former ally. "We had discussions in our party, it was people's wish. Even during polls, winning candidates said nobody from BJP supported them and losing candidates said they were defeated by BJP people. I had to keep my party safe and act as per people's wish," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022