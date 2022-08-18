"RCP Singh a 'BJP agent', anyone who talks about ending JD(U) will lose his existence": Lalan Singh

Janata Dal (United) president Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Thursday said that former party president RCP Singh was expelled from the post of party chief because he is the "agent of the BJP". Lalan Singh said that this is the reason behind Nitish Kumar's decision of not sending RCP to the Rajya Sabha for the third time.

"RCP Singh has announced to join BJP today. He was already working as an agent of the BJP. Anyone who talks about ending the existence of JD(U) will lose his existence," Lalan said. Recalling the old times, Lalan said that RCP was the "staff" of Nitish Kumar, who made him an MP when the former wanted to join politics.

"Nitish Kumar made him what he is today. That's why he is able to speak these days. Only someone with a tainted character and mind can say this," he said. The JD(U) chief alleged that RCP conspired with the BJP to reduce the seats of the party in the 2020 Assembly elections.

Lalan also accused the former party leader of "stabbing" Nitish Kumar from behind. "RCP Singh was the agent of BJP, that's why he was removed from JDU President. RCP is dreaming like Mungeri Lal, but I want to tell you JD(U) will cross the 100 mark again in the next Assembly election in Bihar," Lalan said.

Lalan also dismissed RCP's prediction that JD(U) will merge with the RJD and said that the state government has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Speaking on the speculations of Nitish Kumar attempting to project himself as one of the front runners in the prime ministerial race, Lalan said that the party believes that the Chief Minister has the qualities to be the Prime Minister.

"As far as Nitish Kumar becoming the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls is concerned, he never said that he is the candidate of Opposition for PM's post but the party believes that he has qualities to become PM," he said. Meanwhile, former JD(U) leader RCP Singh on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for repeatedly changing alliances and claimed that Janata Dal (United) will merge with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal in near future, adding that the youth of Bihar needs to come together to free the State from the mismatched alliance of both the parties.

"How many more times will he (Nitish Kumar) switch sides? He has already done that four times - in 1994, 2013, 2017 and 2022," Singh said. "It is certain that JD(U) will merge with RJD. It is the need of the hour that the youth of Bihar comes together to free the state from the mismatched alliance of both the parties and to save Bihar from destruction,' he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)