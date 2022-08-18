CM, State BJP chief to tour 50 Assembly segments each in poll-bound K'taka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel would be travelling in 50 Assembly constituencies each during the next one month, as the party prepares for the 2023 polls with a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats.

The party would be organising seven mega ''Janotsava'' rallies in different parts of the State like Hubballi, Managluru, Bengaluru, Doddaballapura, Shivamogga, and in Kalyana Karnataka region. The rallies would be held between the first week of September and mid-October, and the first one at Doddaballapura.

This was decided at the State BJP office-bearers' meeting at the party headquarters here, State BJP chief spokesperson M G Mahesh told reporters here.

According to sources, the constituencies to be covered by Bommai and Kateel, initially two segments per day, would also include those won by the BJP last time, and the places to be visited by Chief Minister has almost been identified.

They said the party workers meet, public meeting, and visit to religious places are likely to be part of the itinerary during the tour of the constituencies. Mahesh further said the meeting decided that State executive meeting would held on September 10 and 11 in Bengaluru, and that is being held once in three months.

The office-bearers' meeting that was inaugurated by BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh welcomed former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh's appointment to the BJP's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

Asking office-bearers to travel at least 15 days a month, Singh called on them ensure that at least 50 more votes get added to the party's tally from every booth.

Mahesh said Singh, while highlighting the importance of maintaining party discipline, urged partymen to not speak in public on matters relating to the party and that indiscipline would not be tolerated, and to give more focus on developmental works of the government.

Kateel, at the meeting, condemned the Congress party, accusing it of defaming V D Savarkar for the sake of votebank and appeasement politics, he said.

Kateel, too, is said to have asked leaders, office-bearers, legislators and Ministers to not speak in public on the party's internal affairs.

B L Santosh, who interacted with office-bearers, reviewed booth-level activities and got reports from some MLAs regarding what has to be done to better the party's performance there.

According to party sources, 'Janotsava’ rally that was scheduled to be held at Doddaballapur on August 28 has been postponed, as the date is too close to the Gowri-Ganesha festival on August 30-31 and there were concerns about participation.

Janotsava, planned to showcase the achievements of the government, was to be held on July 28 to mark the completion of the BJP being in power for three years and Bommai’s one year in office. It was cancelled following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar’s murder in Dakshina Kannada on July 26.

