Tejashwi Yadav assures of working under Nitish's leadership, says "petty politics won't distract us"

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday took an apparent jibe at the BJP and said that those who want to "divert the attention" can do their job while adding that it is "certain" that the party will work under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The remarks of the RJD leader came after former JD(U) leader RCP Singh predicted that Nitish Kumar's JD(U) will merge with the RJD in the near future.

"Arrey chhoddiye..," said CM Nitish Kumar when asked about RCP Singh's remark. Speaking to the reporters, Tejashwi said, "We've come together, we believe in working - to see how Bihar progresses and becomes a developed state. We are focused. Those who want to divert attention can do their work. But it's certain that we'll work under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar with a focus."

He said that the government has a combination of experience and blessings of the Chief Minister and RJD will work together with the JD(U). "We are not going to get distracted. Let those who do petty politics, continue with what they do. There is experience and blessings of the CM and we are the people of the new generation - we will work together," Tejashwi said.

Earlier today, Meanwhile, former JD(U) leader RCP Singh on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for repeatedly changing alliances and claimed that Janata Dal (United) will merge with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal in near future, adding that the youth of Bihar needs to come together to free the State from the mismatched alliance of both the parties. "How many more times will he (Nitish Kumar) switch sides? He has already done that four times - in 1994, 2013, 2017 and 2022," Singh said.

"It is certain that JD(U) will merge with RJD. It is the need of the hour that the youth of Bihar comes together to free the state from the mismatched alliance of both the parties and to save Bihar from destruction,' he added. Janata Dal (United) president Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Thursday said that former party president RCP Singh was expelled from the post of party chief because he is the "agent of the BJP".

Lalan Singh said that this is the reason behind Nitish Kumar's decision of not sending RCP to the Rajya Sabha for the third time. "RCP Singh has announced to join BJP today. He was already working as an agent of the BJP. Anyone who talks about ending the existence of JD(U) will lose his existence," Lalan said.Recalling the old times, Lalan said that RCP was the "staff" of Nitish Kumar, who made him an MP when the former wanted to join politics.

"Nitish Kumar made him what he is today. That's why he is able to speak these days. Only someone with a tainted character and mind can say this," he said. (ANI)

