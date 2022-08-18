Arrested TMC leader claims his daughter cleared school recruitment exam

Arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday denied allegations that his daughter was appointed to a primary school without having cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) and said she has documents to prove that she passed it.

His comment came after the Calcutta High Court on August 17 directed his daughter Sukanya Mondal to appear before it on Thursday in connection with the allegation that she and five others were given jobs in primary schools without having passed the TET.

However, the high court during the day recalled that order. ''She has passed the test and has a certificate to prove it. I am not well,'' the TMC leader told reporters while he was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

Mondal, the party's Birbhum district president, was arrested by the CBI last week in a cattle smuggling case.

When told that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had come out in support of him, he said, “Didi (Banerjee) did the right thing. What more can I say?” The TMC supremo on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led central government, questioning the reason behind the arrest of Mondal, who is known to enjoy her trust.

Reacting to Mondal's comment, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the day is not far when the entire TMC top brass would be behind the bars.

''So, Anubrata Mondal is happy that his party's top brass has come out in his support, unlike Partha Chatterjee who was abandoned by the party,'' he said.

Chatterjee, who was a senior minister, was arrested on July 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school recruitment scam. Chatterjee has been relieved of his ministerial duties by the Mamata Banerjee government, while the Trinamool Congress has also removed him from all posts he held in the party following his arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)