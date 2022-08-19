Left Menu

Sisodia best education minister of Independent India, says Punjab CM, slams CBI raid

How will India progress like this Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including Sisodias residence, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.Other ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab too attacked the BJP-led Centre after the CBI raid at Sisodias house.The Day no.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 10:28 IST
Sisodia best education minister of Independent India, says Punjab CM, slams CBI raid
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Describing Manish Sisodia as the best education minister of Independent India, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said the CBI raid at the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's residence was the reward for the Delhi government's good performance being appreciated globally.

''Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of Independent India. Today the largest US newspaper NYT printed his photo on the front page. And today Modi Ji sent CBI to his house. How will India progress like this?'' Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including Sisodia's residence, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Other ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab too attacked the BJP-led Centre after the CBI raid at Sisodia's house.

''The Day no. 1 Newspaper of the no. 1 country in the world recognizes Delhi govt's Education Model & @msisodia Ji as best education minister ever. Same Morning CBI is sent to Manish ji's house by Shameless BJP. It proves BJP doesn't want India to have perfect govt Schools,'' Punjab's Minister of School Education and Jails, Harjot Singh Bains, said in a tweet.

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said ''Today the largest newspaper in the US, NYT, printed his photo on the front page. And today Modi ji sent the CBI to his house...''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
4
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022