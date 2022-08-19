Left Menu

Biden names new director of White House management and administration

Noble, who will hold the title of director of White House Management and Administration and Office of Administration and assistant to the president, replaces Anne Filipic. During the Obama administration, Noble served as deputy director of the White House personnel office.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:31 IST
Biden names new director of White House management and administration
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden has appointed Dave Noble, currently chief of staff for the Peace Corps, to oversee management and administration of the White House, a White House official said on Friday. Noble, who will hold the title of director of White House Management and Administration and Office of Administration and assistant to the president, replaces Anne Filipic.

During the Obama administration, Noble served as deputy director of the White House personnel office. Filipic joined the White House in January 2021 after a job with the Obama Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022