Left Menu

Did not try to divide Veerashaivas, Lingayats: Siddaramaiah to seer

I repent for it. Speaking to reporters here, he said, He Siddaramaiah told me I will never interfere in matters of religion, and want to work for the development of the State and its people in the days to come... Siddaramaiah and his government were accused of trying to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayats by making a recommendation for religious minority status for Lingayats.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:54 IST
Did not try to divide Veerashaivas, Lingayats: Siddaramaiah to seer
  • Country:
  • India

Prasanna Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Mutt on Friday said former chief minister Siddaramaiah confided to him that he did not attempt to divide Veerashaivas and Lingayats and that he was ''misled'' by some people.

He said the Leader of Opposition today clarified to him regarding the push to accord a separate religion status to Lingayats when the Congress leader was the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah visited Rambhapuri Mutt at Balehonnur here.

''Earlier, when he (Siddaramaiah) was the Chief Minister of the State, there were allegations that he was supporting an attempt to divide Lingayats from Veerashaiva dharma. Today, he spoke his mind in front of me,'' the seer said adding: ''He told me: I did not make any such attempt, but some people tried to mislead me. I repent for it.'' Speaking to reporters here, he said, '' He (Siddaramaiah) told me: I will never interfere in matters of religion, and want to work for the development of the State and its people in the days to come...'' Siddaramaiah and his government were accused of trying to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayats by making a recommendation for religious minority status for Lingayats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022