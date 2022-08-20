CBI is 'uncaged parrot' whose plumes are saffron, says Kapil Sibal

Taking a jibe at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), former Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal on Saturday termed the agency as an 'uncaged parrot' now. Attacking the CBI, he said that CBI is that uncaged parrot whose plumes are saffron.

"CBI, once a "caged parrot" is now uncaged. Now, its plumes are saffron Its wings are ED It parrots what his Master says!" said Sibal in a tweet. The former minister's comment came after CBI conducted a raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday in connection with the alleged scam in the recently withdrawn excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The raids were conducted in seven states of the country in connection with the CBI's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy brought in November 2021. The CBI has registered an FIR in this connection. Sibal on Friday attacked the centre on 'the rise of Arvind Kejriwal', Sibal said that it is the time for Bharatiya Janata Party to destabilise.

Terming the CBI and Enforcement Directorate the "longest arms of government" Sibal tweeted, "Now that Kejriwal is on the rise, Time for BJP to destabilise".He further mentioned in his tweet that earlier 'the target was Satyender Jain, now it is Sisodia.' "I extend my welcome to the CBI. I will cooperate with the investigation so that the truth comes out at the earliest. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for a good education in the country," Sisodia tweeted after CBI arrived at his residence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted for Sisodia saying that nothing will come out of this raid and many such happened in past. "I welcome CBI. We will cooperate fully. There have been many such probes and raids in past. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out this time too," Kejriwal tweeted. The CBI raid at Sisodia's residence drew varied reactions from opposition parties.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha said "AAP chooses eerie silence" when raids are conducted on Opposition leaders. He said nobody will benefit from "this isolated thinking or from such one-sided thinking". Congress leader Pawan Khera said the flip side "to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals" is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion."In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the 'misuse' argument and the honest end up paying the price," he said in a tweet.

CPI-M's Brinda Karat said the BJP-led government is targeting the Opposition political parties with the help of central agencies."I strongly condemn the CBI raid. Manish Sisodia is the Deputy CM of Delhi that's why he is being targeted. Had he been in RSS or BJP, and bowed before them, he would have got clean-chit in everything. Everything is just politics. This is happening throughout the country," Karat told ANI. Earlier in July, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's revamped excise policy. He approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

The suspended officials included Gopi krishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari.Sisoida also tweeted that allegations made against him and the Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain were not true."These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the health minister and the education minister of Delhi are on the radar so that the good work of education and health can be stopped," Sisodia wrote. Earlier on August 6, former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was accused by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of changing his stand on the issue of opening liquor shops in unauthorized areas of Delhi. (ANI)

