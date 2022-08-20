2024 LS polls will be walkover for BJP if Kejriwal pitted against Modi: Himanta

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-08-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 13:30 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a walkover for the BJP if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that the Delhi chief minister is not even known in many states, which will lead to a further increase in the BJP's tally in the Lok Sabha.

''Badhiya hai (It will be fine),'' Sarma quipped, when asked by reporters whether it will be Modi versus Kejriwal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

''In any game, say cricket, an opposition is needed. Someone needs to play against Australia also. Modiji versus Kejriwal will be a good game,'' he said.

The BJP leader claimed that people in many states haven't even heard of Kejriwal and if he is pitted against Modi, BJP will be happy as the party's tally in the Lok Sabha will increase manifold due to it.

''It will amount to a walkover,'' Sarma asserted.

On allegation by the AAP that the Centre is trying to destroy the healthcare model initiated by Kejriwal's party, the Assam chief minister maintained that Delhi's 'mohalla clinics' cannot be a model for healthcare.

Asserting that Assam's healthcare system, instead, can serve as a model, Sarma said, ''If there can be at all a model (for healthcare), people should come down to Assam and see how in every district we are promoting a medical college.'' ''Delhi's mohalla clinics cannot be a model. No one will come to India to see our healthcare facilities if mohalla clinics become the model,'' he added, while refraining from elaborating on the alleged shortcomings in the AAP initiative in the national capital.

