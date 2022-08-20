Left Menu

BJP alarmed by Kejriwal's growing popularity, so 'misusing' central agencies: Punjab AAP leader

Such raids cannot stop Kejriwals mission to make India the Number One country in the world, he added.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Saturday said the growing popularity of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alarmed the BJP, causing it to ''misuse'' the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the AAP leaders.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election is clearly a battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP national convener Kejriwal, chief spokesperson of the AAP in Punjab Malvinder Singh Kang said here.

''They (BJP leaders) want to stop Kejriwal at any cost,'' he claimed.

''We are not afraid of PM Modi and CBI raids. People across the country are seeing Kejriwal as an alternative to Modi and the BJP is scared of his increasing political stature,'' Kang said, lashing at the Centre a day after the raid at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence.

The CBI had on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia, IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Kang refuted the allegation and dubbed the raids a ''political propaganda'' of the BJP to defame the AAP government. Such raids cannot stop Kejriwal's mission to make India the 'Number One' country in the world, he added.

