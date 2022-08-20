2 killed in stampede-like situation at Mathura temple during Janmashtami celebrations

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in a stampede-like situation at the famous Bankey Bihari temple here during Janmashtami celebrations in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

''Prima facie, the cause of death is suffocation due to a heavy rush during the 'mangala aarti','' District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

A 55-year-old woman from Noida, Nirmala Devi, and a 65-year-old devotee from Jabalpur, Ram Prasad, died in the incident, a senior official said.

Chahal said he and Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav had checked all arrangements one hour prior to the aarti but a sudden heavy influx of pilgrims and the chaos caused after a devotee fainted at exit gate number one primarily led to the tragedy.

While the unconscious devotee was rescued by police, some stumbled and fell while others stepped over them, the official said.

The situation was brought under control and the injured were rushed to a hospital. ''Five of the injured were discharged on Saturday, while two others remain hospitalised,'' Superintendent of Police, City, Martand Prakash Singh said.

ADG, Agra zone, Rajiv Krishna and Commissioner, Agra division, Amit Gupta visited the site and also met with the injured at the hospital.

Shashank Goswami, a temple priest, said the incident took place at the time of the 'mangala aarti' around 1.45 am when the courtyard was jam-packed with devotees.

Timely intervention and administration of first-aid to the injured helped save many lives, the officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed officials to ensure that all necessary help is provided to the injured, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.

He also directed the home department to ensure proper arrangements were made at religious places during festivals to prevent any untoward incidents, the statement said.

