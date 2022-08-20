Man who threw eggs on Siddaramaiah's car a Congress worker, claims BJP leader

A man who hurled eggs at Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah’s car during his visit to Kodagu district to inspect rain-related damages, was a Congress worker, a BJP MLA claimed on Saturday.

Sampath was among a number of BJP activists who were arrested for staging a protest against Siddaramaiah on August 18.

A video of the incident in which Sampath is purportedly seen throwing eggs on Siddaramaiah's car has gone viral. However, maintaining distance from Sampath, BJP legislator M P Appachu Ranjan claimed that Sampath was not a BJP activist but a Congress worker.

''There are photos of Sampath holding the Congress flag, shawl and banner. If it is proved that he is our party member, then we will expel him...,'' the MLA told reporters.

According to the legislator, Sampath is in the construction industry and works as a bar bender, while adding that Sampath’s father Sundaramurthy was in the BJP.

Responding to the MLA's claims, Sampath said he is indeed a Congress worker and was upset with his party leader Siddaramaiah's alleged remarks made in the past that the Kodavas eat beef.

''I threw eggs because of Siddaramaiah's statement, not because of the protest (organised by BJP). Because of his (Siddaramaiah's) derogatory comments that the people of Kodagu eat beef and statements in favour of Tipu Sultan,'' Sampath told reporters here.

He said many people in Kodagu dislike Tipu Sultan, the 18th century Mysuru ruler. ''I did not like his (Siddaramaiah's) statements. I am a Hindu first and then a Congress worker,'' he added.

Sampath said he had come from Somawarpet to Madikeri, the district headquarter town of Kodagu, for some personal work. He went to have food near the place where he supposedly saw the Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Wing activists protesting against Siddaramaiah's visit.

During his visit to Kodagu to inspect the rain-related damage two days ago, Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah faced the ire of BJP activists who blocked the road and raised slogans against him.

The activists vented their anger against Siddaramaiah's statement following violent clashes in Shivamogga district on August 15 questioning the saffron party workers for putting up Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's poster in an area predominated by Muslims.

They were also opposing him for organising Tipu Jayanthi when he was the Chief Minister of the state. As CM, Siddaramaiah had started Tipu Jayanthi celebrations to pay tribute to the 18th century ruler of Mysuru.

Some Hindutva activists in Kodagu allege that Tipu Sultan had carried out large-scale conversion and killings of Kodavas, the native community of Kodagu district, during his rule. During Tipu Jayanthi in November 2015, which the then Congress government had organised, widespread protests broke out in many parts of Karnataka, especially in Madikeri.

In light of the MLA's assertions, Siddaramaiah lashed out at Ranjan for giving a twist to the egg thrower's party affiliation.

''If the person who threw the eggs was a Congress worker, why did MLA Appachu Ranjan have to go to the police station late at night and get him released? Did you set him free with a condition that he will be released from the police only if he claims himself to be a Congressman?'' the Congress leader tweeted in Kannada.

He further said, ''We were under the impression that 'Operation Lotus' is only for MLAs. Now, it has been proved in Madikeri that 'Operation Lotus' is conducted on the 'street thugs' as well.'' 'Operation Lotus' refers to the BJP's alleged practice of toppling governments by inducing MLAs from other parties.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and his loyalists are mulling over taking out a 'Madikeri Chalo', a march to Madikeri.

It is expected to be similar to the 'Ballari Chalo' movement taken out by the Congress leader in 2010 against the rampant illegal mining of iron ore in the district.

