UP focusing on tourism to create employment avenues: Minister Jaiveer Singh

UP focusing on tourism to create employment avenues: Minister Jaiveer Singh
In an interaction with PTI, the minister for tourism and culture said his department has been developing religious and historically important places on priority to attract national and international tourists. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's push to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy in five years will turn into a reality by creating new employment avenues in the tourism sector, minister Jaiveer Singh said on Saturday.

In an interaction with PTI, the minister for tourism and culture said his department has been developing religious and historically important places on priority to attract national and international tourists.

The influx of tourists will generate newer employment avenues.

Further, law and order in the state has improved significantly during the last five years, which has helped boost tourism and allied sectors, he claimed.

