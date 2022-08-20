J'khand to soon have mechanism for redressing grievances of MLAs: Minister

The Jharkhand government will soon set up a mechanism for redressing grievances of MLAs at the shortest possible time, a state minister here said.

Under the mechanism, a toll-free number will be issued for the legislators, state rural development minister Alamgir Alam said.

A meeting of Jharkhand’s ruling coalition members and legislators was held at Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence here on Saturday, during which the decision to start the toll-free facility was taken, he said.

“Any MLA can register a complaint on the toll-free number if there is an issue concerning his or her region. It will be addressed within 24 hours,” Alam stated.

He also said that various others matters were discussed at the meeting, including rain deficit woes and the status of ongoing development projects in the state.

“We discussed about the relief measures that could be provided to the farmers. The topic might also come up for discussion during the cabinet meeting on August 24,” said the senior Congress leader.

As many as 11 MLAs from the Congress and the JMM were absent at the meeting.

“Some could not attend due to heavy rain, while others had engagements elsewhere,” Alam stated.

Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto, who attended the meeting, maintained that no political agenda was taken up at the CM's house.

“Only rain deficit and some issues faced by MLAs were discussed,” he said.

Poreyahat legislator Pradip Yadav, who won 2019 assembly polls on JVM (P) ticket and later joined the Congress, however, told media persons, “We also talked about ways to give befitting replies to the opposition party that has been trying to destabilise the government.” PTI SAN RMS RMS

