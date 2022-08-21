Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia claims CBI has issued lookout notice against him

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday claimed the CBI has issued a lookout notice against him and termed the move a ''drama'' as the agency found ''nothing'' during a raid at his residence.

He said he is ''roaming freely'' in Delhi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is unable to find him.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre, saying it is ''fighting with the entire country'' instead of working with state governments to address issues of unemployment and inflation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations including Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said, ''All your raids have failed, nothing was found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a lookout notice stating that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this drama Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where I have to come. Are you unable to find me?'' Sisodia is among 13 people named as accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

The central agency has also named two companies in the FIR.

Kejriwal said every morning, the Centre starts ''the game of CBI-ED''.

''At a time when the common man is battling inflation and crores of youths are unemployed, the central government along with all state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead, they are fighting with the entire country.

''Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI-ED. How will the country progress like this'' Kejriwal asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The CBI raids on Friday came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)