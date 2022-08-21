Left Menu

Kannur VC a 'criminal', was part of conspiracy to attack me: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Kannur Universitys Vice Chancellor VC by calling the latter a criminal.The Governor accused Vice Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran of being part of the alleged conspiracy to attack the former when he was invited to the varsity amidst the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA agitations in the country.He was party to the conspiracy to hurt me physically.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-08-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 12:41 IST
Kannur VC a 'criminal', was part of conspiracy to attack me: Kerala Governor
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Kannur University's Vice-Chancellor (VC) by calling the latter a ''criminal''.

The Governor accused Vice Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran of being part of the alleged conspiracy to attack the former when he was invited to the varsity amidst the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations in the country.

''He was party to the conspiracy to hurt me physically. He is a criminal. He is sitting as VC because of political reasons. I was invited there by the VC. What was his duty when I was attacked? Was he not supposed to report it to police? He did not do so,'' Khan told reporters in the national capital.

He claimed that the Raj Bhavan had asked the VC to send a report to the police regarding what had transpired on stage, but he did not do so.

''In normal course, I have no business to say anything against any VC. If I have to take action, I can. I have the power. Why should I speak publicly? ''But, I have been forced to speak publicly because this VC has crossed all limits of decency, of academic discipline. He has ruined Kannur University. More than a VC, he is a political cadre... He was behind the conspiracy to attack me at Kannur University,'' Khan alleged.

The Governor said that he had later received reports from ''very high quarters'' that people knew that the conspiracy was hatched in Delhi. ''He (VC) was part of it,'' he again claimed.

On what action he would take on returning to Kerala, Khan said, ''My only plan is to set the house in order. The position of Kannur University is such.'' However, he also said that whatever action he takes would be based on expert legal advice and not to satisfy his personal ego and added that he has always welcomed criticism as it ''keeps me careful, straight and law abiding''.

There was no immediate reaction from the VC to the allegations by the Governor.

Khan's remarks came as the tussle between the Governor and the ruling CPI(M) escalated further after he, using his authority as chancellor, stayed the Kannur University's move to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of former Rajya Sabha MP K K Ragesh, as Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WFP

Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022