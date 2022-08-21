Administrative officers have an imp role in strengthening country's delivery mechanism: Dattatreya

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has said that administrative officers have an important role to play in strengthening the country's delivery mechanism and taking the benefits of welfare schemes to the poor and to every needy person. For this, all officers should play their role with the spirit of inclusive commitment, honesty and determination, said the governor, who was addressing a gathering of young officers, including IAS and HCS at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

He said the Indian Civil Services are the backbone of the country's government system. ''That is why 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel envisioned our civil servants as the 'steel frame' of the government machinery,'' he said, according to an official statement.

He said officers should work with total sincerity, commitment and determination in every field of their posting, which will strengthen the country and benefit the needy as well.

Dattatreya said, ''The Indian Constitution is the holy book of our democracy thanks to which every countryman has got the right to justice, equality, freedom, expression of ideas and equal opportunity to progress. ''The credit for this goes to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and other esteemed members of the Constituent Assembly. You also take the oath of the ideals enshrined in our Constitution,'' he told the officers.

