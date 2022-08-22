Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-08-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 08:47 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia on 2-day Gujarat visit from today
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will visit Gujarat for two days from Monday during which they will address a gathering and hold discussions on employment and education with youth ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party and Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, will meet people in Himmatnagar and Bhavnagar, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said in a video statement.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia. After landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday, Kejriwal and Sisodia will also hold a joint press conference in the city before starting their programmes in the state.

Kejriwal will on Monday attend a town hall programme in Himatnagar where he will make ''an important announcement for the people of Gujarat,'' Sorathiya said.

This will be his fourth visit to Gujarat this month.

''On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Sisodia will hold discussions on employment and education with youth in Bhavnagar,'' Sorathiya said.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are due in December this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022