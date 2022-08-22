Left Menu

CBI-ED raids attempts to topple AAP govt; 'Operation Lotus' failed in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 17:06 IST
CBI-ED raids attempts to topple AAP govt; 'Operation Lotus' failed in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After his deputy Manish Sisodia's claims of being ''approached'' by the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said this means the CBI-ED raids were attempts to topple his government, while asserting that ''Operation Lotus'' proved to be a failure in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia claimed that he was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an offer that all cases against him will be closed if he joined the saffron party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

''I have received a message from the BJP -- leave the AAP and join the BJP. We will ensure that all cases lodged by the CBI and the ED against you are closed.

''My reply to the BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do,'' Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

In response to Sisodia's tweet, Kejriwal said: ''It means that the CBI and ED raids have nothing to do with the liquor policy and corruption? These raids were carried out only to topple the AAP government in Delhi? Like they have done in other states.'' Later, he tweeted: ''Operation Lotus fails in Delhi.'' Kejriwal and Sisodia are currently in Gujarat to strengthen the AAP's base there in the run-up to the state Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022