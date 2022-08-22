Uttarakhand: Congress stages dharna, demands action against Pauri SDM

Uttarakhand Congress on Monday staged a dharna here demanding action against Pauri SDM for allegedly hurling expletives at a party worker and pushing him during recruitment of “Agniveers” in the district.

A large number of party workers led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Karan Mahara, senior party leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, and former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal sat on a dharna under Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi Park in protest.

Party workers also burnt an effigy of the state government at Astley Hall later demanding dismissal of the SDM.

A video surfaced on Sunday on social media in which a young man was seen arguing with the SDM who finally lost his cool and pushed him back using foul language.

The official, in the video, was heard saying that the man was stopping him from performing his official duty.

The Congress leaders threatened to launch an ''intense agitation'' if stern action was not taken against the official.

“The official’s misbehaviour with the man is symbolic of the state government’s scornful attitude towards youths,” Harish Rawat said.

The man named Nitin Bisht is said to have been associated with the Youth Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)