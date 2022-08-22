Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Congress stages dharna, demands action against Pauri SDM

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-08-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 18:56 IST
Uttarakhand: Congress stages dharna, demands action against Pauri SDM
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Congress on Monday staged a dharna here demanding action against Pauri SDM for allegedly hurling expletives at a party worker and pushing him during recruitment of “Agniveers” in the district.

A large number of party workers led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Karan Mahara, senior party leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, and former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal sat on a dharna under Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi Park in protest.

Party workers also burnt an effigy of the state government at Astley Hall later demanding dismissal of the SDM.

A video surfaced on Sunday on social media in which a young man was seen arguing with the SDM who finally lost his cool and pushed him back using foul language.

The official, in the video, was heard saying that the man was stopping him from performing his official duty.

The Congress leaders threatened to launch an ''intense agitation'' if stern action was not taken against the official.

“The official’s misbehaviour with the man is symbolic of the state government’s scornful attitude towards youths,” Harish Rawat said.

The man named Nitin Bisht is said to have been associated with the Youth Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022