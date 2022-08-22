Manoj Tiwari attacks Sisodia over tweet claiming he was asked to join BJP

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari has reacted to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's tweet. He responded to Sisodia's allegations that he has been offered to join the BJP in return for closing all cases against him. The BJP MP said that his tweet again shows that all the allegations are completely true against him. He also said that now the people of Delhi have realized the true face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"This statement by him again proves, how deeply he has been involved in this case. They are extremely corrupt people and have crossed all the limits of lying, they think that people are their puppets and they can do whatever they want to, but now the people of Delhi have also realized their true face." Tiwari also responded on whether BJP has really reached out to Sisodia. He said that BJP is a pure party and there is no place for any corrupt person in the party.

"All this frustration already shows that he is deeply involved in corruption, BJP is a completely pure and clean party and there is no place for any corrupt person here, so all the allegations are baseless," said Tiwari. The BJP leader also took a jibe at the 'Maharana Pratap' reference in Sisodia's tweet.

"Maharana Pratap was a fierce leader who fought the enemies, he didn't distribute liquor among people, Kejriwal wrote in his book Swaraj that liquor shops shouldn't be opened against the wishes of women, but today he doing exactly that." At the same time, the BJP leader also took on the AAP's governance and the Kejriwal model.

"The people of Delhi are completely tired and frustrated now, wherever we go either someone is not getting pension, or water facilities are not proper, why is AAP not conversing with the people?" Sisodia had tweeted earlier today, that BJP has reached out to him asking him to join BJP in return for closing all CBI and ED cases against him. He also said that he will never join the corrupt conspirators.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Sisodia last Friday, in connection with an alleged liquor scam in distributing liquor contracts in Delhi. Sisodia was among the 15 people named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case. (ANI)

