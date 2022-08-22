Kerala: CPI(M) retains power in Mattannur municipality

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Monday retained power in the Mattannur municipality here, even as opposition Congress-led UDF has doubled its tally this time.

The LDF won 21 seats in the 35-ward municipality retaining power.

Meanwhile, Congress won nine seats, while its ally in the United Democratic Front (UDF) Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) bagged five seats. Last time, the Congress-led front got only seven seats.

The BJP did not open its account anywhere.

The UDF wrested back Porora, Elannur, Aanikkari, Kalaroad, Illambhagam, Maruthayi and Mettadi wards from the Left party.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said the increase in number of seats for the UDF shows that ''any fort can be breached''.

