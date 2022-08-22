Left Menu

Kerala: CPI(M) retains power in Mattannur municipality

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:41 IST
Kerala: CPI(M) retains power in Mattannur municipality
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Monday retained power in the Mattannur municipality here, even as opposition Congress-led UDF has doubled its tally this time.

The LDF won 21 seats in the 35-ward municipality retaining power.

Meanwhile, Congress won nine seats, while its ally in the United Democratic Front (UDF) Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) bagged five seats. Last time, the Congress-led front got only seven seats.

The BJP did not open its account anywhere.

The UDF wrested back Porora, Elannur, Aanikkari, Kalaroad, Illambhagam, Maruthayi and Mettadi wards from the Left party.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said the increase in number of seats for the UDF shows that ''any fort can be breached''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022