Bihar: Stones pelted on Nitish Kumar's convoy, 13 arrested

As many as 13 people have been arrested in connection with stone pelting at the convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the police said on Monday. "A total of 13 accused have been arrested in connection with stone-pelting at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar yesterday," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna.

On Sunday, stones were hurled at the Chief Minister's convoy in Patna. Nitish Kumar was not present in the convoy when the incident took place. Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister was on an ariel survey of drought-hit areas in the state.

Several districts of Bihar are staring at a drought-like situation after a deficit in rainfall was reported this monsoon. The political scenario in the state has changed since upset with Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and staked a claim to form a government with RJD earlier this month.

Kumar was sworn Chief Minister for a record eighth time on August 10 and expanded his cabinet a week after breaking his alliance with BJP. (ANI)

